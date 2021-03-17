Cheltenham Festival Thursday Tips: Kilfilum Cross weighted to go well in Kim Muir

Having dropped in the weights, I think Kilfilum Cross looks too well-treated to ignore and is worth an each-way play at 18/1 in the 3m 2f Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase that brings proceedings to a close on day three of the Cheltenham Festival (4.50).

This Henry Oliver trained 10-year-old has not been at his best in four starts this season, but having started the campaign off a mark of 142 is now able to race off 135.

It makes him big player from a handicapping perspective is bouncing back in a race in which he has finished runner-up in the last two renewals.

In the first of those, Kilfilum Cross found only Any Second now 3 3/4 lengths too good when running off a mark of 139 and weakening in the last 100 yards.

He then went down all guns blazing 12 months ago when beaten 1 3/4 lengths by Milan Native off 138 when keeping on well after the last before being able to find any extra close home.

Kilfilum Cross was sent off 7/1 and 8/1 respectively in those races, so if the return to this venue sparks him back to life he is a big price at the odds on offer.

Alex Edwards, he has partnered him in the last two runnings, also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim and if taking it into account Kilfilum Cross is running off the same mark as when last successful.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Kilfilum Cross (18/1 William Hill – payimg 5 places)