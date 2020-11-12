Cheltenham Friday Tips: One True King has a big shout in finale

In the 2m handicap hurdle that brings things to a close on the first day of The November Meeting at Cheltenham this Friday (4.05), the progressive and lightly-raced One True King looks worth siding with following a fine second last time out.

This point winner made a winning start in a bumper after joining in-form handler Nigel Twiston-Davies and beating Castle Robin, who scored in good style over hurdles at Carlisle recently to be rated 119, by 7 1/2 lengths in a nine-runner contest at Ludlow.

He was then far from disgraced here at the Cheltenham Festival when a 24 length 10th of 23 to Ferny Hollow in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper.

One True King then shaped as if needing the run when third on hurdles debut at Stratford in September before putting in a much improved display when landing a 12-runner contest at Uttoxeter.

He made all and stayed on strongly to readily account for Brief Ambition, who finished fourth in a Listed bumper at this meeting 12 months ago, by 3 3/4 lengths.

It was a most taking display and one which suggested there was plenty more to come from One True King.

The five-year-old was allotted an opening mark of 125 on the back of it and posted a career-best effort of it when a 5 1/2 length second of 17 to Tegerek over course and distance last month.

One True King raced strongly at the head of affairs and looked the likely winner when in the lead turning for home. He was then unable to match the finishing pace of the revitalised winner after being headed on the run in.

However, he did stick to the task well and the pair pulled 7 1/2 lengths clear of the third home. Wild Max, who came fourth, has also come out and won since – so that gives form a strong look in relation to this same grade class 3 affair.

Tegerek, to whom he was conceding 5lb is also now rated 132, and as short as 8/1 in places for the Grade 3 Greatwood Handicap Hurdle here on Sunday.

To me that makes a 2lb rise in the weights for One True King look more than fair, especially as he remains open to bags more improvement.

He is also now reunited with Sam Twiston-Davies, who is 2-3 on him, so everything points to a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way One True King (13/2 bet365)