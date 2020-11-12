Cheltenham Friday Tips: Tel’art looks tasty at 16/1

Tel’art ran below par last time out but had previously been in good form, so if bouncing back I think he is decent value at 16/1 in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on Friday’s card at Cheltenham (1.15).

This Ben Pauling trained six-year-old won first time up this year at Southwell and then ran very well to finish a 3/4 length runner-up at the same venue off 9lb higher.

Tel’art then got back to winning ways at Stratford when quickening clear to score easily by six lengths off a mark of 114.

He then posted a solid effort of his current rating of 121 when a staying on 2 1/4 length third of seven to Yes No Maybe So at Southwell.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 2lb, is a thriving sort who went on to score next time up off 4lb higher to complete a four-timer before finishing third at Uttoxeter off 131 and a fine 1 3/4 length third of 12 to Unowhatimeanharry in a competitive class 2 affair at Aintree of 130.

That gives the form a strong look and makes Tel’art a big player at the weights in this class 3 affair in my eyes.

Luca Morgan also takes off a handy 6lb with his claim and Tel’art now gets fitted with the blinkers for the first time.

The yard is also in decent nick at present and underfoot conditions are fine, so at the odds on offer Tel’art makes plenty of each-way appeal wit six places on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tel’art (16/1 William Hill – paying 6 places)