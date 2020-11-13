Cheltenham Saturday Tips: On The Blind Side a bet at 11/1

On The Blind Side reverts to the smaller obstacles of a potentially lenient mark and looks decent each-way value at 11/1 in the 3m handicap hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday (2.50).

This Nicky Henderson trained eight-year-old who looked a top notch prospect in 2017 when winning his first three starts over hurdles.

In the last of those, the imposing gelding – who won his sole start in an Irish point – could not have been more impressive when landing the 2m 4f Grade 2 Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

After tracking the leaders going well, On The Blind Side cruised into contention and took up the running at the second last. When jockey Nico de Boinville asked him to put the race to bed, the response was immediate and he quickened up smartly to forge clear easily beat Springtown Lake by nine lengths off an official rating of 145.

It was a stunning performance, especially as he was giving 5lb all-round to a field which contained five previous winners from top stables, and he got put up to 154 for it.

On The Blind Side then missed the Cheltenham Festival due to injury and instead headed to Aintree where was clearly not at his best when sent off the 11/8 favourite and finishing a nine-length sixth of 12 to Black Op in a Grade 1.

He subsequently underwent wind surgery and has his attention switched to chasing. After winning at the second time of asking over the larger obstacles off a rating of 149 things didn’t really go to plan.

However, On The Blind Side didn’t run some decent races last season over fences, including when a seven length runner-up to Riders Onthe Storm in a class 2 contest at Ascot off 147, and rounded the campaign off with success in a bumper.

He now goes back hurdling off a mark of 145 and that entitles him to be very competitive in this Listed class 1 affair for a yard in fine form at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way On The Blind Side (11/1 Boylesports, William Hill – paying 4 places)