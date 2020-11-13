Cheltenham Saturday Tips: Mister Fisher the Paddy Power Gold Cup punt

In what is a cracking renewal of the 2m 4f Grade 3 Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday (2.15), Mister Fisher looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils for in-form handler Nicky Henderson.

This six-year-old showed a high level of form over hurdles in 2018/19 when winning twice and finishing eighth of 16 to Klassical Dream in the Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

He quickly had his attention switched to chasing at the start of of last season and got off the mark at the second time of asking when landing the 2m 4f Ryeman Chase at The Showcase Meeting here by 1 1/4 lengths from Goodbye Bobby.

The runner-up has won since, whist the third home Beakstown – who was beaten a further 15 lengths – went on to finish a fine fifth of 20 to Imperial Aura in the North Trust Company Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Mister Fisher then showed a smart turn of foot to follow-up in the Grade 2 Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster when beating Al Dancer by a length.

He went on to round off the campaign with a fine staying on fourth to Samcro in the Grade 1 Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival off an official rating of 153.

Mister Fisher now makes his handicap debut over the larger obstacles off 155 and I think that looks exploitable given that after just four starts over fences remains open to stacks more improvement.

He is also a strong traveller with a smart turn of foot. Those are the ideal attributes for this test, so taking everything into account I think there is nothing not to like about Mister Fisher’s profile for this prestigious contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mister Fisher (9/2 Paddy Power, William Hill – paying 6 places)