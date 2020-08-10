Chester Tips: True Blue Moon weighted to shine

Having posted an improved effort last time out and been eased further in the weights, True Blue Moon makes plenty of appeal at 5/1 in the 7f handicap at Chester today (5.30).

This five-year-old was last successful 13 months ago at Bellewstown when in the care of Joseph O’Brien and dead-heating off a mark of 97.

He went on to post a couple of solid efforts in defeat off 88 and also ran well on his first start for Tim Easterby over 6f at Newcastle back in June when a staying on five length fifth of 12 to Brian The Snail off 84.

True Blue Moon was the far from disgraced in his next two starts over 7f went sent off at big odds and finishing sixth of 12 at Redcar and ninth of 19 at York off 82 and 80 respectively.

He then attracted some support last time out at York when finishing a fine third of 12 to Firmament, again off 80.

After racing close-up, True Blue Moon took up the lead two from home. His rider then dropped his whip a furlong from home, but he stayed on well for hands an heels to be beaten just two lengths.

He was arguably unlucky to finish closer given the circumstances, so the assessor appears to have been kind in dropping him another pound to 79.

It is a career-low having been rated as high as 100 in the past and 8lb lower than when last successful.

So if building on his latest effort, True Blue Moon looks weighted to get back to winning ways for a yard going well at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win True Blue Moon (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)