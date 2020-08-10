Chester Tips: Power Of States has plenty going for him

Now dropped back in grade, Power Of States looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the 1m 2f handicap at Chester today (7.30).

This Hugo Palmer trained four-year-old has run well in all three of his starts this season, finishing a 2 3/4 length sixth of 13 to Colony Queen in a class 4 at Beverley before keeping on nicely when a 2 1/4 length third of 17 to Mankayan in a similar grade affair at Doncaster off a mark of 77.

Power Of States then ran very well in a class 2 at Ascot when a 6 1/4 length fourth of 10 to Look Closely off 78.

He stuck to the task without ever threatening to land a blow and the winner has since gone on to follow-up off 8lb higher.

It gives the form a strong look in relation to this lower grade class 4 affair and Power Of States is able to race in it off 1lb lower (77).

James Doyle, who partnered him to his sole success on debut and was beaten just a short-head on him at Chelmsford last September, also now gets the leg up for the first time since that good run.

So in a race lack any real strength in depth in my opinion, everything suggests this is a nice opening for him to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Power Of States (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)