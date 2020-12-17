Chesterfield King an each-way play at 25/1

In the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Hereford today (3.05), Chesterfield King looks well-weighted now retuned to the smaller obstacles and appeals each-way at 25/1.

This seven-year-old had some fair form to his name over hurdles when trained in Ireland, finishing fourth of 18 to Real Steal at Thurles before going on to open his account at Fairyhouse when scoring by a neck off an official rating of 105.

He then ran very well in a handicap at Leopardstown when a 1 1/4 length second of 10 to Grand Partner off a mark of 115 and backed that up with a decent fourth of 18 to Nobody Home at Fairyhouse off 118.

Chesterfield King has failed to shine in three starts this season after joining Christian Williams when let down by his jumping and starting the campaign off a mark of 115.

It’s no surprise to see connections send him back hurdling and he is now able to race off a reduced rating of 104.

That entitles him to be very competitive if bouncing back to anything like his best in this class 4 affair and Jack Tudor also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

So in a market dominated by Sexy Lot and four places on offer with many bookmakers, I think Chesterfield is worth an each-way play at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Chesterfield King (25/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)