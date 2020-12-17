12/1 Eden Du Houx weighted to go well at Exeter

Having been eased in the weights following an improved effort last time out, Eden Du Houx looks decent value at 12/1 in the 3m handicap chase (2.40).

This six-year-old won his sole start in an Irish point and after joining David Pipe landed back-to-back bumper successes – including in a Listed affair at Ascot.

He went on to run well when runner-up on hurdles debut before opening his account in that sphere at Chepstow two starts later.

Eden Du Houx then ran well when third in a class 2 handicap and fourth in a Grade 3 handicap at Ascot and Kempton respectively off a mark of 130.

He then had his attentions switched to fences at the start of this season and after failing to live up to expectations at Uttoxeter ran much better last month at Exeter when a 10 3/4 length fourth of 10 to Ofalltheginjoints off 130.

Eden Du Houx led until being unable to find any extra two from home. The runner-up St Barts, to whom he was conceding 5lb, won in good style yesterday at Newbury off 128.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this same grade class 3 affair and Eden Du Houx is able to race in it off 2lb lower.

It makes him look a big player at the weights on the pick of his form if taking another step forward now refitted with the cheekpieces and he appeals as the type to do better over fences.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Eden Du Houx (12/1 bet365 – BOG)