Chiefofchiefs fancied to deliver at Donny under Buick

Chiefofchiefs has form in the book which suggests he is decent value at 8/1 to get back to winning ways in the 2.10 at Doncaster today.

This Charlie Fellowes trained seven-year-old made a winning return to action when landing the 19-runner ultra-competitive class 2 Wokingham Handicap over 6f at Royal Ascot where he weaved through and quickened clear to score by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 95.

He was then far from disgraced in a Group 3 over 6 at Newcastle when a three length seventh of 11 to Judicial and comes into this having run very well last time out at Ascot over 7f when staying on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 3 2/4 length fourth of 19 to Blue Mist off 100 in a class 2 heritage handicap.

This looks a far less competitive class 2 affair than that and the Wokingham and Chiefofchiefs is able to race in it off an unchanged mark.

The 6 1/2f trip of this should also be ideal and he goes well for William Buick who partnered him in the Wokingham and Ascot.

Underfoot conditions are also fine, so I think he has lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Chiefofchiefs (8/1 bet365, 888sport – BOG))