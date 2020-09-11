Ebury worth siding with at Sandown

Ebury had excuses last time out, but judged on his previous effort looks worth a punt at 6/1 in the 7f handicap at Sandown today (3.05).

This Martyn Meade trained four-year-old is a lightly-raced sort who got off the mark in a classified contest at Ascot 12 months ago.

He went on to finish a solid second on handicap debut at Newmarket off an opening mark of 93 and there was lots to like about his second start this season when sixth of 23 to Motakhayyel in the 7f Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot off 96.

After tracking the leaders on the unfavoured far side, Ebury made progress to lead his group and kept on to be beaten 5 1/4 lengths without ever being a real threat

He finished first in his group at it was a very good effort given the track bias that he faced.

Ebury then got badly hampered last time out at Ascot and was eased when finishing 17th of 19 to Blue Mist in a heritage handicap off 96.

He can easily be forgiven that effort and is now able to race in this less competitive class 2 affair off 1lb lower.

It makes him a big player at the weights based on his run at Royal Ascot now partnered by Hollie Doyle for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Ebury (6/1 Unibet – BOG))