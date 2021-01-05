Choosey a max bet at Wolves

Having been eased further in the weights following an eye-catching run last time out, Choosey gets the max bet treatment at 11/2 in the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (6.40).

This six-year-old won over this trip off a mark of 71 and was rated as high as 85 when in the care of Henry Cnady.

He then joined Mick Easterby at the start of 2019 and came good for his new handler over 5f at this venue in October when getting up in the final stride to win a class 5 by a nose of 65.

Choosey got put up to 70 for that and has largely struggled since, but did run well when a close up fourth of 12 at Musselburgh last September of 65.

He is now able to race in this class 6 off a career-low of 56 having took a step back in the right direction here in November when a 3 3/4 length sixth of 10 to A Go Go off 1lb higher over 5f

After being held-up, Choosey was still well off the pace entering the straight but when siwtched ride ran on strongly to be nearest at the finish.

He was not knockked about and I thought he finished with plenty of running left in him having been poorly placed and never really put into the contest.

It was an effort which suggested his time was near and Choosey is undoubtedly a very well-handicapped horse for his shrewd handler and thus a strong fancy to go in here now back up in trip.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 10pts win Choosey (11/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)