Chitra an each-way play at 12/1

I thought Chitra had excuses last time, out, but judged on her previous effort she looks a big player at the weights and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 12/1 in the 5f handicap at Wolverhampton today (4.10)

This Daniel Kubler trained five-year-old filly landed back-to-back class 5 contests over 5f at Lingfield in December of 2019.

In the last of those she tracked the leader before running on strongly to score by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 77.

Chitra went on to be placed twice last year in class 4 contests, finishing third at Chepstow off 78 and second at the same venue off 76.

She is now able to race in this class 5 off 72 – 5lb lower than when last victorious – and comes into it having been beaten just a head by Mutabaahy over this course and distance on her penultimate outing.

After racing prominently, Chitra stayed on strongly inside the last and only just failed to get up. It was an effort which suggested her time was near and she is able to race in this same grade affair off an unchanged rating.

It gives her a big shout from a handicapping perspective in a grade in which she 33 per cent strike.

Although only eighth of nine and beaten five lengths last time out, again over course and distance, Chitra was forced to race wide from gate nine and did too much too early in my opniion – so better can be expected here from the plum draw in stall one.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Chitra (12/1 William Hill)