Choosey value to follow-up at Wolves

Choosey did us a favour when scoring last time out and remains well-treated despite a rise in the weights, so at 6/1 looks worth siding with to follow-up in the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (7.45).

That success came over course and distance where the Mick Easterby trained six-year-old built on an eye-catching effort when staying on strongly from off the pace to beat Edelbar by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 56.

He now meets the runner-up, who has won twice since and seeks a ha-trick in this, on 5lb better terms and I thought he scored with a bit more in hand than the winning margin suggests.

A 4lb rise therefore looks very fair, an a revised rating of 60 for Choosey still looks exploitable given that he won in the past off 71 and his previous success for Easterby came off 65.

Joanna Mason also negates the rise with her 5lb claim and Choosey has won two of his four starts at this venue.

His claims therefore look solid and I don’t see why he should be nearly three times the odds of Edelbar who is favourite for this.

Hence he looks overpriced in my eyes and is taken to go in again.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Choosey (6/1 bet365 – BOG)