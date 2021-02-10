2021 PDC Qualifying Schools Stage 1A Day Two Results Round-up

Michael Rasztovits, Boris Koltsov and Jason Hogg were amongst the players to qualify for Final Stage of the 2021 PDC Qualifying Schools on Day Two of Stage 1A.

Austrian ace Rasztovits, pictured denied Raymond van Barneveld an automatic place in Final Stage with a 6-4 win over the five-time World Champion in their last eight clash in Niedernhausen.

The former Challenge Tour event winner also defeated Sebastian Steyer, Chris Landman and Steven Noster on the day as he booked his spot in Final Stage, which begins on Sunday.

Van Barneveld, though, has picked up five points across the first two days in Stage 1A to ensure that he would progress to Final Stage from the final Order of Merit – should he not gain automatic qualification on Wednesday.

Russian ace Koltsov, another former winner on the Challenge Tour, continued his bid to win a Tour Card for the first time by defeating Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 in their decider.

Germany’s Lukas Wenig, a two-time European Tour qualifier in the past two years, averaged over 97 in both of his final two games – against Wesley Plaisier and Eimardo Van Engelen – as he progressed.

Dutchman Davy Proosten, a 35-year-old competing in Qualifying School for the first time, enjoyed five strong victories as he secured a place in Final Stage at the expense of Michael Unterbuchner, Mario Vandenbogaerde, Mindaugas Barauskas, Moreno Blom and Franz Roetzsch.

Alongside Van Barneveld, German prospect Nico Kurz and Dutch teenager Blom join Germany’s Pietreczko and Belgium’s Geert De Vos in being assured of spots in Final Stage through the Order of Merit.

At the Marshall Arena, Ian Mackenzie, a Scottish-born bricklayer based in Worcestershire who is competing in Qualifying School for the first time, defeated Brett Claydon 6-2 to secure his automatic qualification to the final stage.

The 51-year-old also defeated Fallon Sherrock as well as Cameron Hodgson, Scott Hope and Carl Beattie on a memorable day.

Scotland’s Jason Hogg stepped up his bid to win back a PDC Tour Card with a 6-3 win over Josh McCarthy in their last eight tie, having also defeated former UK Open finalist Wes Newton on the day.

Welshman Mike Warburton saw off Sam Cankett 6-1 to secure his automatic spot in Final Stage, while Huddersfield’s Sam Booth defeated former World Youth Champion Arron Monk 6-5 as he qualified automatically.

Monk was joined by former Challenge Tour event winner Claydon, former Development Tour ace McCarthy and Wales’ Cankett in the last eight in Milton Keynes as they all picked up valuable ranking points in the battle for spots in Final Stage.

McCarthy’s eight points assure him of progression to Final Stage, while Monk and Claydon are joined by Kevin Thomas, David Wawrzewski and John Brown on six points from two days.

History-maker Sherrock, former Players Championship Finals winner Kevin Painter, former UK Open finalist Wes Newton and 2008 Grand Slam of Darts semi-finalist Kevin McDine are in provisional qualifying places going into Wednesday’s Day Three.

Wednesday will see Stage 1A conclude, with a further four automatic qualifiers at each venue to be joined by players from the respective Orders of Merit in securing places in Final Stage, which will be held from February 14-17.

2021 PDC Qualifying Schools

UK Qualifying School

Stage 1A Day Two

Last 16

Sam Booth 6-3 John Brown

Arron Monk 6-5 Kevin Thomas

Ian Mackenzie 6-1 Carl Beattie

Brett Claydon 6-3 Christopher Bent

Mike Warburton 6-4 David Wawrzewski

Sam Cankett 6-5 Peter Hudson

Jason Hogg 6-4 Adam Shanks

Josh McCarthy 6-3 Shane McGuirk

Last Eight

Sam Booth 6-5 Arron Monk

Ian Mackenzie 6-2 Brett Clayton

Mike Warburton 6-1 Sam Cankett

Jason Hogg 6-3 Josh McCarthy

European Qualifying School

Stage 1A Day Two

Last 16

Lukas Wenig 6-3 Wesley Plaisier

Eimardo Van Engelen 6-5 Jeroen Mioch

Franz Roetzsch 6-3 Marko Puls

Davy Proosten 6-4 Moreno Blom

Boris Koltsov 6-2 Stefan Taferner

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Patrick van den Boogaard

Michael Rasztovits 6-5 Steven Noster

Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Jeffrey van Egdom

Last Eight

Lukas Wenig 6-1 Eimardo Van Engelen

Davy Proosten 6-3 Franz Roetzsch

Boris Koltsov 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

Michael Rasztovits 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld