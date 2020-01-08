Chosen World handicapped to strike at beloved Newcastle

Chosen World has a fine record at Newcastle, so having dropped back down to handy mark looks worth a punt to further ehance it with victory in the 7f handicap there today (4.30).

Trained by Julie Camacho, this six-year-old has a 30 per cent strike rate over course and distance having won three time and been placed on five occasions from 11 starts.

In the last of those successes im February of last year he cane from off the pace before shorring cloeat to score by 3 3/4 lengths off a markf 65 in this grade (class 5).

Chsoen World went on to finish runner-up in his next two starts in class 4 company off 72 and 73 and is now able to race off 67.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective and he comes into the race having posted and improved effort last time out over course and distance when staying on to finish a never nearer 7 1/2 length third of 14 to Valley Of Fire when not ideally placed and forced to switch.

That was a big step back in the right direction and if building on it Chso0en World looks weighted to get back on the scoresheet for a yard that has saddled three winners from its last seven runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Chosen World 4.30 (3/1 BetVictor, Betfred)