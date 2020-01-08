Wasntexpectingthat worth a wager to land hat-trick

Wasntexpectingthat is right at the top os his game at present and looks to hold leading claims of landing the hat-trick in the 2.00 at Newcastle today.

This Richard Fahey trained four-year-old has taken to the Tapeta surface like a duck to water – winning his last two starts over course and distance in good style.

In the last of those three weeks ago he was held-up early doors before tanking his way into contention approaching the fianl furlong only to find himself short of room.

When switched, Wasntexpectingthat then came with strong run to win going away at the line by 1 1/4 lengths from Hassad.

Given how the race panned out, I thought he was value for much more than the winning margin – so that makes a 6lb rise in the weights look fair.

Indeed, a revised rating of 77 still looks very exploitable given that he was rated as high as 84 in the past and finsihed third in a valuable juvenile sales race off an official rating of 83.

So with t stable aslo in fine form, and Barr McHugh who is 2-2 on him once again in the saddle, he looks very much the one to be on in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Wasntexpectingthat (9/4 BetVictor, William Hill)