Chosen World worth a wager at 12/1

Chosen World has a good record at Newcastle, so having dropped back down to handy mark looks worth a punt at 12/1 in the 7f handicap there today (7.50).

This Julie Camacho, trained six-year-old has a 30 per cent strike rate over course and distance having won three time and been placed on five occasions from 11 starts.

In the last of those successes im February of last year he cane from off the pace before shorring cloeat to score by 3 3/4 lengths off a mark of 65 in this grade (class 5).

Chsoen World went on to finish runner-up in his next two starts in class 4 company off 72 and 73 and is now able to race off 67.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective and he comes into the race having posted and improved effort last time out over course and distance when staying on to finish a never nearer 7 1/2 length third of 14 to Valley Of Fire when not ideally placed and forced to switch.

That was a big step back in the right direction and if building on it Chosen World looks weighted to go well here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Chosen World (12/1 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)