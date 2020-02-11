Class-dropping Glenamoy Lad of major interest at Newcastle

Now dropped back in class having fallen in the weights, Glenamoy Lad is of major interest under Franny Norton in the 5.50 at Newcastle today.

This Michael Wigham trained five-year-old is unbeaten in two starts over course and distance, with the last of those successes coming in October 2018 where he was ridden out to land a in a valuable class 2 optional claiming handicap by a short-head off a rating of 93.

That success earned Glenamoy Lad, who got up to 97, a trip to Meydan at the beginning of the year but he was never able to get competitive in three outings in Dubai.

He was then given a break and has shaped quite nicely three starts back going down by only 3 3/4 lengths when sixth of 14 to Swindler in a class 2 at Ascot off 91.

Glenamoy Lad also caught the eye last time out over course and distance back in December in a class 3 when held-up before finishing a never nearer 5 length ninth of 14 to Brushwork under tender handling when never placed to challege off 89.

Having been dropped a further 2lb he is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair, a grade in which he is 1-1, off 87 – 6lb below his last winning mark.

It is his lowest rating since November 2017 and gives him a huge shout from a handicapping perspective at a venue which clearly plays to his strengths.

He is also 2-4 on the Taperta surface and Norton has won once and been placed once on him in four starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Glenamoy Lad (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)