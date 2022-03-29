Clase Has The Class

Off to the all-weather for our second bet today when Richard Hannon and Rossa Ryan team up with Clase Azul Ultra in the 4.10pm at Lingfield.

A winner at Kempton in February over a furlong further, he followed that with a close up third at Wolverhampton over this trip, beaten less than a length, and keeping on well when getting out for a run after meeting some trouble in running.

As long as he doesn’t meet traffic issues again then he can get back to winning ways here for a stable who have started the new Flat season in fine form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Clase Azul Ultra 4.10pm Lingfield 9/4 all bookmakers