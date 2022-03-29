Prince Looks Charming At Warwick

It seems fair to say that Prince Escalus is improving with experience over fences, rattling off an impressive double at Hereford, the latest with an easy 11 length success.

He will need to jump well at Warwick which is in my opinion a tougher ask than Hereford, but he is the one runner in this small field that is on a steep upward curve, and he may yet land his hat-trick here despite an added 8lb from the handicapper for his last success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Prince Escalus 3.15pm Warwick 11/10 Bet365