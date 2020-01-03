Class-dropper Hic Bibi worth a wager at Wolves

Now dropped back down into class 6 company, Hic Bibi looks decent value at 10/1 in the 1.00 at Wolverhampton today.

This David Loughnane trained five-year-old mare has a 27 per cent strike rate in the grade haviing won three times and been placed on four occasions from 11 starts

She landed back-t-back contests in ot back in Aptil of last year, scoring in game style by a head at Chelmsford off a mark of 59 and by just under four lengths on the turf at Wetherby off 57.

Hic Bibi got put up to 66 for those successes and has dailedd to trouble the judge in six subsequent starts in class 5 company.

However, she is now able to race off 60 in this lower grade affair and that gives her a big shout at the weights on the pick of her form.

She also comes into this having run well off 2lb higher when a three length seventh of 13 to Real Esatte over course and distance.

That was step back in the right direction and Ben Curtis, who rode her that day and was successful on his sole previous ride on her at Wetherby, is once again in the saddle.

The yard has also been among the winners of late, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts each-way Hic Bibi (10/1 bet365 – BOG)