Saturday tips: 20/1 Distingo value in Sandown finale

I thought Distingo shaped with plenty of promsie last time out following a lengthy break, so havubg been quickly dropped 2lb he looks well-weighted on the pick of his form and worth an each-way punt at 20/1 in the 3.35 at Sandown.

That came over course and distance where the Gary Moore trained seven-year-old kep on nicely from off the pace to finish an 11 1/4 length sixth of 13 to Mack The Man in a class 1 off a mark of 132 after 285 days on the sidelines.

He now meets the Smarty Wild, who finished just over four length in front of him and went into the race fit on the back of a win on 1lb better terms, yet can be backed at three times the odds of that rival.

That looks a huge disprepancy given that Distingo is entitled to come on a bundle for that run.

He is also able to race in this lower grade class 2 off a revised rating of 130 – 5lb lower than when a fine third to Jolly’s Cracked It in the grade at Ascot back in November 2018.

It makes Distingo a player at the weights in this for a yard whose horses have been running well of late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Distingo (20/1 Paddy Power – paying four places)