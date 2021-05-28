Class-dropping Afandem weighted to collect at Carlisle

Now dropped back in grade at a track he runs well, the well-treated Afandem makes plenty of appeal at 5/1 in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Carlisle (1.35).

This Tim Easterby trained seven-year-old has had three starts over course and distance, winning once and finishing in the frame on the two other occasions.

He is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a class 4 at Musselburgh back in September 2019 where he scored by four lengths off a mark of 73.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat to make the frame, including when a length runner-up in a class 3 at Ripon last year off 78 and when a 2 1/2 length second of 17 to Fashion Advice on his first start this season in a class 4 over course and distance off 72.

Afandem is now able to race off 70, his lowest rating in just under two years, and drops down into class 5 company in which he has a 28.6 per cent strike rate.

It makes him a major player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form on ground which holds no fears.

He also comes into this on the back of a creditable fourth over course and distance 11 days ago in a class 4 when weakening late on to be beaten just over two lengths.

This is easier and I think it represents a good opportunity for Afandem to bag an overdue success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Afandem (5/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)