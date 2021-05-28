Little Ted has a big shout in Carlisle finale

Having been eased further in the weights, I think Little Ted is worth a wager at 4/1 to land the spoils in the 1m 1f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Carlisle (4.50).

This four-year-old landed back-to-back class 6 contests 12 months ago, scoring by 1 1/2 lengths at Thirsk off a mark of 58 before following-up at Musselburgh off 63.

He then went on to run solid races to make the frame in his next three starts in class 5 company off ratings of 66, 67 and 67.

Little Ted is now able to race in this class 6 affair off 61 and comes into the contest on the back of two spins which should have put him spot on to do himself justice.

It makes him a big player at the weights and he has a 33 per cent strike rate in the grade having won twice and been placed once in six starts.

This is also a race which lacks any real strength in depth in my eyes, so Tim Easterby’s charge looks to have more going for him than the majority of his rivals and the one to be on.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Little Ted (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)