Class-dropping Caledonian Crusade appeals at 9s

Caledonian Crusade shaped really well last time out, so off an unchanged mark makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in the 12.45 at Yarmouth today now eased in grade.

That came on handicap debut in a class 4 at Kempton where the David Simcock trained three-year-old finished third of six to Jellystone.

After being held-up inm last place, Caledonian Crisade got outpaced two from home before rallying and statying on strongly to be beaten two lengths under Hayley Turner.

It was an eye-catching and much improved effort following three previous starts and both the winner and runner-up Angel On High went into the race on the back of successes.

The foruth and firth home, Colonize and Finely Tuned, have also come out since and run well to make the frame.

That gives the form a solid look and makes Caledonian Crusade a big player in the lower grade class 5 affair off the same rating.

Jamie Spencer, who has a near 26 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the last 12 months, is also now reunited with him having been onboard for his qualifying runs to get a mark.

So with the yard going well, I think Caledonian Crusade has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Caledonian Crusade (9/1 generally available – use BOG firms)