Jaganory weighted to get back to winning ways

In the 1.40 at Bath today, Jaganory looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils if building on his improved effort last time out.

This Chris Mason trained eight-year-old is a four time winner at the venue. His last success came over coyrse and distance in May of last year when drawing clear to score by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 52.

Jaganory went on to be placed off 56 and 54 and is now able to race off a reduced rating of 45.

That is a career-low and he comes itno this having bounced back to form off 1lb higher at Chepstow five days ago when keeping on from the raer to finish a never nearer 1 1/4 length third of nine to course specialist David’s Beauty.

The runner-up Cool Strutter went into the race in fine fettle having won and finished runner-up on his two previous starts, so the form looks decent in relation to this same grade class 6 affair.

Nicola Currie, who was onboard that day, is on once again in the saddle and has won once and been placed twice in seven starts on Jaganory.

So in a race lack any strength in depth, Jaganory looks weighted to get back on the scoresheet if taking another step forward.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Jaganory (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)