Class-dropping Caradoc of major interest at Haydock

In the 1m handicap on today’s card at Haydock (7.30), the well-treated Caradoc is a strong fancy at 100/30 to make a winning return to action now dropped in class.

This Ed Walker trained six-year-old enjoyed a productive time in 2019 when winning three times. In the last of those successes he stayed on strongly from off the pace to land a competitive 13-runner class 2 handicap at Newbury by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 95.

Caradoc was then sent off favourite to follow-up in a Listed contest off a rating of 100, but failed to live up to expectations in finishing fourth of six.

Although he failed to get his head in front in four starts last year, they all came in decent class 2 handicaps and he did post some solid efforts in defeat.

They included first time up when a staying on 4 1/4 length sixth of 13 to Sky Defender at Epsom off 100 and when third of 14 to Strait Of Hormuz at Doncaster when last seen in action at Doncaster back in December off 97.

Caradoc now makes his seasonal reappearance off 96, just 1lb higher, than when last victorious, and drops down into class 3 company – a grade in which he has won once from just three starts.

It makes him a major player at the weights on the pick of his form on ground which is ideal and he has gone well fresh in the past.

So with the stable also in decent nick, Caradoc looks to have lots going for him in what doesn’t look the strongest race for the grade and thus rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Caradoc (100/30 888sport – BOG)