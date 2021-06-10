Aussie Rascal fancied to open account at Newbury

On the back of a fine second last time out, I think the Aussie Rascal is worth a punt at 15/2 to go one better and open his account in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Newbury (4.05).

Trained by Tom Ward, this three-year-old has show steadily progressive form in three starts this season.

In the first of those over 7f at Kempton he bumped at the start before running on late under tender handling to finish a never nearer seven length fifth of 10 to Moraaheq.

The Roger Varian trained winner has won again since on handicap debut in a class 4 at Chelmsford off 80 and then ran well of 86 class 2 conditions stakes contest at Chelmsford.

The front two also pulled clear of the third home Regent, who finished a further 5 3/4 lengths behind in third and just over a length in front of the selection, went on to win his next two starts and ran off 83 in a Listed contest when last seen in action.

It gives the form a rock solid look and Aussie Rascal the posted a similar effort at Wolverhampton where he got hampered and raced out wide before keeping on to finish a 4 1/4 length Fiordland in what looked a decent class 5 novice contest for the grade.

He was allotted what looked a lenient opening handicap mark of 65 on the back of those efforts and ran a blinder on debut in that sphere at Kempton over 7f when running on strongly to finish a 2 1/2 length second of 11 to May Night.

Aussie Rascal was giving 2lb to the winner that day and May Night has since finished runner-up on two occasions in class 5 company off 69 and 70.

That again gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 5 affair and makes a 1lb rise in the weights for Aussie Rascal look lenient in my eyes.

I think he should be more than capable of winning races of his revised rating of 66 and the the step up to a mile and booking of Ryan Moore to partner him for the first time are other pluses.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Aussie Rascal (15/2 888sport – BOG)