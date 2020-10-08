Class-dropping Cosmic appeals at 20/1 in Ayr finale

Now dropped in class, the well-weighted Royal Cosmic looks overpriced and worth an each-way wager at 20/1 in the 1m 5f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Ayr (3.40).

This Richard Fahey trained six-year-old was last successful on the level in a class 4 at Musselburgh in June of last year when scoring by a head off a mark of 71.

He went on to finish a decent fourth in the same grade at Thirsk two starts later off 74 and score over hurdles at Musselburgh back in January when beating Smart Lass by 1 3/4 lengths.

Royal Cosmic is now able to race off a rating of 66 having been dropped 2lb having shaped is if needing the outing last time out at Hamilton in a class 4 on his first outing for 208 days.

That gives him a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form now dropped back down into class 6 company.

Royal Cosmic has won four times and been placed on three occasions in 14 starts in the grade. He also has a fine strike rate of 29 per cent on testing ground

With Billy Garrity also taking off a handy 5lb with his claim, I think Royal Cosmic has far more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Royal Cosmic (20/1 bet365 – BOG)