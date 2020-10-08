Mud-loving Quick Look weighted to strike

Now back down to his last winning mark, the mud-loving Quick Look makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in the 6f handicap at Ayr today (2.10).

This Mick Easterby trained seven-year-old was last successful in a class 4 at Chester in June of last year on soft ground when quickening nicely to score by two lengths off a mark of 82.

He has had six starts this season and ran well on the first of those in a class 3 at Haydock when a 2 3/4 length third of 12 to Aljady on good ground off 87.

Quick Look also ran well three starts back at Hamilton when beaten only a length into sixth off 84 and backed that up with a solid fourth of 15 to Able Handy in a class 4 at Ripon off the same rating.

He is now able to race off 82 again having been dropped 2lb since shaping better than the bare result last time out in a class 3 at Haydock when a 5 1/2 length 10th of 11 to Commanche Falls.

That gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective now dropped back into class 4 company – a grade in which he has a 20 per cent strike rate having won four times and been placed on three occasions in 20 starts.

Paul Mulrennan also now gets the leg up on him for the first time, so I think everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Quick Look (9/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet)