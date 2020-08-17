Class-dropping Cruising appeals at 10s

Now dropped back in class, Cruising makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 7f handicap at Catterick today (2.20).

This David Brown trained three-year-old posted a string of solid efforts last season when hitting the frame in five of his six starts.

They included when a 3 1/2 length third of 10 to Macho Time in a novice stakes contest at Redcar off an official rating of 76 in a race which has thrown-up five subsequent winners.

Cruising has had just three starts this season and opened his account in the second of those in a class 5 novice stakes contest at Redcar where after being held-up he stayed on strongly to account for Gold Zabeel by 1/2 a length.

He was the far from disgraced last time out when pitched back into handicap company and finishing a 4 1/2 length eighth of 14 to Brunch in a class 4 at York off a mark of 75 when holding every chance two from home until weakening inside the last.

Cruising is bvle to race in this lower grade class 5 affair of 1lb lower and on the pick of his form should be up to winning races off his current rating of 74.

He also now gets fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time and is reunited with Paul Mulrennan who who guided him to success at Redcar and has also been placed three times on him in four starts – so I think has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cruising (10/1 bet365 – BOG)