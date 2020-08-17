KISS THE BLADE – WE SEE YOU REVIEW

Album……

“We See You”. released by KtG records

Kiss The Gun are a 5 piece band from Salisbury ….”We See You”is their second album..

The album features powerful lead vocals, Abigail Austin, pulsating guitar work by Gerry Hearn add a superb rhythm section. “We See You”, is an outstanding album.. and certainly will not disappoint their already substantial fan base.

Stand out tracks “Flight of the Phoenix” and “Breaking The Chains”, but for me, the whole nine tracks are excellent….

If you cannot wait until September for the album,There is a single release “What We Become” on August 21st August

Kiss The Gun are:

Abigail Austin, Lead Vocals

Gerry Hearn, Lead Guitar and Keyboards

Dave South, Bass Guitar and Keyboards

Graham Exton, Rhythm Guitar

Rob Taylor, Drums..

Reviewed by Charlie Bryan