KISS THE BLADE – WE SEE YOU REVIEW

Album……
“We See You”. released by KtG records
Kiss The Gun are a 5 piece band from Salisbury ….”We See You”is their second album..
The album features powerful lead vocals, Abigail Austin, pulsating guitar work by Gerry Hearn add a superb rhythm section. “We See You”, is an outstanding album.. and certainly will not disappoint their already substantial fan base.
Stand out tracks “Flight of the Phoenix” and “Breaking The Chains”, but for me, the whole nine tracks are excellent….
If you cannot wait until September for the album,There is a single release “What We Become” on August 21st August
Kiss The Gun are:
Abigail Austin, Lead Vocals
Gerry Hearn, Lead Guitar and Keyboards
Dave South, Bass Guitar and Keyboards
Graham Exton, Rhythm Guitar
Rob Taylor, Drums..
Reviewed by Charlie Bryan