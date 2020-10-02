Class-dropping Ebury weighted to deliver under Dawson

Ebury shaped better than the bare result last time out, so now dropped in grade off an unchanged mark looks worth a punt at 11/2 in the 7f handicap at Ascot today (3.05).

This Martyn Meade trained four-year-old is a lightly-raced sort who got off the mark in a classified contest at this venue 13 months ago.

He went on to finish a solid second on handicap debut at Newmarket off an opening mark of 93 and there was lots to like about his second start this season when sixth of 23 to Motakhayyel in the class 2 7f Buckingham Palace Stakes here at the Royal meeting off 96.

After tracking the leaders on the unfavoured far side, Ebury made progress to lead his group and kept on to be beaten 5 1/4 lengths without ever being a real threat

He finished first in his group at it was a very good effort given the track bias that he faced.

Ebury then got badly hampered over course and distance and was eased when finishing 17th of 19 to Blue Mist in a class 2 heritage handicap off 96.

He comes into on the back of a two length fourth at Sandown, again in a class 2, off 92 when held-up too far off the pace in a steadily run race before doing all his best work late to be nearest at the finish.

That run suggested his time was near and Ebury now drops into class 3 company, in which he has won and been placed in two starts, and is partnered by Ray Dawson who is terrific value for his 5lb claim.

Taking into into account, he looks handicapped to get back to winning ways here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Ebury (11/2 Boylesports – BOG)