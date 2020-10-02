Rochester House the answer to Ascot staying test

In the 2m handicap at Ascot today (3.40), Rochester House makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 now eased in grade.

This Mark Johnston trained four-year-old won three times this season, with the last of those successes coming over the trip of this at Catterick when bolting up by seven lengths in a class 4 off 87.

He has been campaigned exclusively in class 2 contests this season and posted several solid efforts in defeat.

They include when a 3/4 length third to Moon King on reappearance at Haydock and a fine staying on 3 3/4 length fifth of 19 to Coeur De Lion over 2m 4f here in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June.

Rochester House also ran a cracker at Goodwood when going down all guns blazing and beaten a neck by Just Hubert in a competitive 15-runner affair over an extended 2m 4f.

All those efforts came off his current mark of 92 and the form reads extremely well in rlaltion to this lower grade class 3 affair.

Rochester House has won once and been placed once in four starts in it and is also two from six over this trip.

Joe Fanning also gets a good tune out of him and underfoot conditions are fine, so he looks to have lots going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Rochester House (7/1 bet365, Boylesports – BOG)