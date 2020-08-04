Class-dropping Excessable handicapped to strike

Having posted an improved effort last time out, the well-treated Excessable looks worth a wager in the 3.15 at Catterick today now dropped into class 6 company for the first time.

This Tim Easterby trained seven-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a class 3 contest at Musselburgh back in August 2018 by 2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 78 – after which he got put up to 86.

However, he did post some solid efforts last season finishing a 1 1/4 length fourth of 16 to Duke Of Firenze in a class 4 second time up at York off 79 and a solid third to Lathom next time out off the same rating in another class 4.

Excessable then went down by just 3/4 of a length when reeled in close home and finishing second of 19 to Nibras Again in a class 3 at York off 78.

He also ran well at Newcastle back in October when a 1 1/2 length third of 14 to Secretinthepark in a class 4 off 68.

Excessable is able to race in this lower grade class 6 affair off 10lb lower and that makes him a huge player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

He also comes into this having been dropped 2lb to 58 following a really solid run at York in a much more competitive class 4 when a 2 3/4 length fourth of 13 to Roundhay Park.

His current rating is a career-low, so if building on that Excessable looks weighted to belatedly get back to winning ways here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Excessable (11/2 Sky Bet, Unibet)