Zumurud primed for bold bid

Having shaped nicely on both starts this season, Zumurud looks primed to make a bold bid to get back to winning ways and worth a wager at 9/1 in the 7f handicap at Catterick today (4.50).

This Rebecca Bastiman trained five-year-old was last successful over 6f at this venue 13 months ago when only having to be ridden out to readily account for Rose Marmara by a length off a mark of 79.

He got put up to 84 for that taking success and ran well off it when a 2 3/4 length seventh of 16 to Case Key at Newmarket.

Zumurud is now able to race off 80 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious – and appears to be building up to a big performance.

After finishing eighth of 11 to Bossipop on return to action at Ripon when looking ring rust and racing towards the rear before keeping on to be beaten just over six lengths under tender handling, he caught the eye her last time out over 6f when fifth of 12 to Red Pike.

Zumurud was slowly away that day before making good headway on the rails two from home. He was then in the process of throwing down a strong challenge inside the last when badly hampered and snatched up near the finish.

In the end he was beaten just over a length and without the interference he would have at least made the frame.

Judged on that he looks well worth another crack at the 7f trip of this and with those spins under his belt Zumurud should now be spot on to do himself justice.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Zumurud (9/1 William Hill)