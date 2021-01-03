Class-dropping Find has a Cracking chance at Catterick

Now dropped in class, Cracking Find looks to hold leading claims of getting back to winning ways in the 2m 3f handicap chase at Catterick today (2.35).

This 10-year-old is two from two over course and distance and was last successful in a class 2 at Doncaster two years ago when scoring by 1/2 a length off a mark of 131.

He backed that up with a solid 3/4 length third in the same grade, again at Donny, off 136 and is now able to race off a reduced rating of just 119.

It gives Cracking Find major claims from a handicapping perspective and he ran well two starts back of 3lb higher when third in a class 3 at Wetherby.

He also now drops back down into class 4 company for the first time since scoring here back in March 2018 off an official rating of 122.

Cracking Find has a fine strike rate of 66 per cent in the grade having won four times and been placed once in six starts an this is the easiest task he has faced for a long time.

So taking everything into account, he rates the best bet on the card at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cracking Find (9/2 Betfair, 888sport, Paddy Power – BOG)