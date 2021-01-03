Bard Of Brittany a punt at Plumpton

Bard Of Brittany has form which suggest he is on a fair mark and worth a bet at 13/2 in the 2m handicap hurdle at Plumpton today (1.20).

This Sheena West trained seven-year-old opened his account over this course and distance 12 months ago when forging clear on heavy ground to score by 4 1/4 lengths off a mark of 97.

He backed that up with an excellent length second of 11 to Chinwag at Huntingdon off 104 where the front two pulled five lengths clear of the third.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 17lb, has gone on to score twice since to be rated 111 – so that gives the from a strong look.

Bard Of Brittany also ran well when last seen in action back in March and finishing third in a class 4 at Doncaster off 109.

He is able to race in this same grade affair off 1lb lower and on his win over Chinwag a mark of 108 should not be beyond him.

So with underfoot conditions holding no fears, he looks to have lots going for him in what appears to be a weak race for the grade.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bard Of Brittany (13/2 bet365 – BOG)