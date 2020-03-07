Class-dropping Human Nature weighted to collect at Chelmsford

Now dropped back in class, Human Nature looks worth a wager at 5/1 to get back to winnings ways in the 6f handicap at Chelmsford today (5.55).

This Stuart Williams trained seven-year-old is a dual winner at the venue and has won once and been placed twice in four starts over this trip at it.

His last success came over 7f here back in October where he kept on well to score by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 72.

Human Nature got put up to 77 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in three starts in class 4 company following a break.

However, he didn’t shape too badly in the last of those over 7f here when racing keenly in the early stages before finishing a 5 3/4 length fourth of six to Fighting Temeraire.

Human Nature has since been dropped another 2ln and is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off a rating of 73 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious.

It gives him a big shout fro a handicapping perspective in a grade in which has has a 37.5 per cent strike rate having won three times and been placed once in eight starts.

The hugely talented Marco Ghiani also takes off another 5lb with his claim, so Humnman Nature looks to have plenty going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Human Nature (5/1 bet365 – BOG)