Godfather has plenty going for him on handicap debut at Wolves

The progressive Godfather scored in fine style last time out and makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut in the 2.45 at Wolverhampton today.

This Tom Dascombe trained three-year-old shaped with stacks of promise on his sole start as a juvenile when seventh of 13 to Magical Max in a class 3 maiden at York.

After being held-up at the rear, Godfather ran very greenm and drifted left inside the final two furlongs before keeping on under tender handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten 11 3/4 lengths.

He was then on the sidelines for 235 days before posting a very eye-catching effort over 6f at this venue when running as if badly needing the outing and rallying to finish a 5 length third to Mount Mogan.

Godfather then showed the benefit of that outing and appreciated the step up to the 7f trip of this when easily beating Old Harbour by six lengths at Southwell.

He travelled ominously well throughout and scored with tons in hand over a Mark Johnston trained rival who had previously run really well when third on debut.

It was a performance which suggested there was much better to come from the unexposed Godfather and I think an opening handicapo mark of 82 may well underestimate his ability in what looks a very winnable class 5 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Godfather (100/30 generally available – use BOG firms)