Class-dropping Illusionist handicapped to strike at Hamilton

Now dropped significantly in grade, Illusionist looks a huge player at the weights and makes plenty of appeal at 4/1 in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Hamilton (2.40).

This four-year-old opened his account at the third time of asking as a juvenile when in the care of Archie Watson and scoring by eight lengths at Bath.

He then ran a cracker in a Listed contest at Royal Ascot when a two length fifth of 21 to Southern Hills, after which he was officially rated 96.

Illusionist went on to draw a blank last season after joining Grant Tuer but did post some really solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a fine staying on 5 1/4 length sixth of 21 to the now 114 Art Power in a hot class 2 handicap over 5f at Royal Ascot off a mark of 92.

He also ran a blinder over the minimum trip at York back in October when running on strongly from off the pace to finish a 1 1/2 length third of 20 to Muscika of 90.

Illusionist is now able to race off a career-low mark of 83 having been quickly dropped 6lb following two spins this year.

In the first of those he shaped as if needing the run in a class at Newmarket last month when slowly away and finishing a not knocked about eighth of 11 to Arecibo, a winner again since in a class 2 off 8lb higher.

Illusionist was then far from disgraced at York over 5f when slowly away before keeping on to finish a three length eighth of 17 to Copper Knight in a class 2.

The form of both those races reads extremely well in relation to this lower grade class 4 affair and Illusionist looks well worth another crack at this trip judged on them.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Illusionist (4/1 bet365 – BOG)