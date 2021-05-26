Lots to like about the chances of Lady Celia

In the 5f apprentice handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Hamilton (5.10), I think Lady Celia is worth a punt at 4/1 now returned to a venue she runs well off a handy mark.

Trained by Richard Fahey, this four-year-old filly has won twice and been placed once in three starts over this course and distance.

In the last of those in a class 6 in July of last year she ran on strongly to score readily by two lengths off a mark of 56.

Lady Celia went on to follow-up in a class 5 at Newcastle off 62 before running very well in her hat-trick bid here in a class 5 when a rallying 3/4 length second of 11 to Lyons Lane off 68.

She has had just two starts this season, both in class 5 company, and shaped as if coming to hand in the last of those at Beverley when a 2 1/2 length fifth of 10 to Teruntum Star.

Lady Celia has since been dropped another 2lb in the weights and is now able to race off 65.

It makes her a big player at the weights on the pick of her form now dropped back into class 6 company for the first time since her aforementioned win here, especially if taking into account the 7lb claim of Charlie O’dwyer, now back at a venue which clearly brings out the best in her.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Lady Celia (4/1 888sport – BOG)