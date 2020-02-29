Class-dropping Jerrysback weighted to strike

Having run really well last time out, Jerrysback looks worth a punt in the 2.25 at Doncaster today now dropped own in class off an unchanged mark.

This Philip Hobbs trained eight-year-old has some useful form to his name last season when winning once and posting some solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a 1 1/2 length runner up to Vinndication – who went on to finish third to Defi Du Seuil in a Grade 1 at Sandown and won of a Listed handicap contest last time out of 151 – in a Grade 2 at Ascot over 2m 5f off an official rating of 144.

Jerrysback also ran well when second in a 2m 4f Grade 2 at Warwick off 148 and when third of 18 to Le Breuil off the same rating in the Grade 2 National Hunt Challenge Cup over 4m at the Cheltenham Festival.

He is now able to race in this class 2 off 143 having put behind him a disappointing run on seasonal reappearance to finish a fine keeping on three length third to Regal Encore in a Listed contest over 3m at Ascot.

That suggestde his time was near and this is easier. Although now dropping back to 2m, conditions at the track are very testing and that will bring his stamina into play.

I think this race will be run to suit and another plus is that Jerrysback has a 40 per cent strike rate on testing ground.

Daily Sport recommended net: 2pts win Jerrysback (100/30 generally available – use BOG firms)