Having shaped well on seasonal reapperance, Geordie B makes plenty of appeal in the 3m handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Doncaster (1.50).

The Venetia Williams trained seven-yeat-old bumper winner showed progressive form over the obstacles last saedson when scoring twice.

After readily beating Samburu Shujaa – who went on to win his next two starts – by four lengths at Lingfield, Geordie B rounded off the campaign with an easy seven length success over Tidal Flow at Exeter.

The runner-up finished secondp last time out in a novice handicap chase at Newbury off 144, whilst the fourth home No Hidden Charges – who finished 44 lengths behind the selection in fourth- has also won three time since.

That gives teh form a spolid look and there was lots to like about his handicap debut run off 140 at Newbury in November where he got outpaced befire staying on under tender handling to be nearest at the finish when a 6 3/4 length fourth of nine to Diablo De Rouhet.

He is now able to race in this same grade class 2 affair of 1lb lower, and on his win at Exeter a revised rating of 139 looks explotable in my eyes.

So with proven form on soft ground, Georfie B looks to have plenty going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Yalltari (7/2 bet365, Betfair, Betfred, Paddy Power- BOG)