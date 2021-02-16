Class-dropping Kapono a 10/1 punt at Newcastle

Now dropped back in class, Kapono looks worth an each-way interest at 10/1 in the 7f handicap at Newcastle today (6.40).

Trained by Roger Fell, this five-year-old was last successful over course and distance back in October when landing a class 5 easing down by 3 1/2 lengths off a mark of 71.

He backed that up with a fine 1/2 length second of 14 to Defence Treaty, again in a class 5 over course and distance, off 76.

Kapono also ran very well two starts later in a class 3 at Wolverhampton when running to to be nearest at the finish and a two length third of 12 to Misty Grey off 79.

He hasn’t been at his best in three subsequent outings – once in a class 3 and twice in class 4 contests – but as a result is now able to race off a reduced rating of 75.

It makes him look weighted to go well on the pick of his form now dropped back down into class 5 company, a grade in which he has a 23 per cent strike rate having won three times and been placed on three occasions in 13 starts.

The in-form Jason Hart now also gets the leg up on Kapono for the first time, so I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Kapono (10/1 generally availabe – use BOG firms)