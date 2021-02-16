Tommy Rock looks tasty at 11s

Having shaped as if needing the run last time out following a break and been eased further in the weights, Tommy Rock makes plenty of appeal at 11/1 in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Kempton (3.55).

This Clive Cox trained four-year-old was a huge eye-catcher on debut at Bath when sent off the 2/1 favourite and finishing third of 11 to Brad The Brief who has won five times since – including a Group 3 last time out at Chantilly – to now be rated 109.

He was one of my horses to follow last year and got off the mark on handicap debut in a class 5 at Wolverhampton over 6f when scoring by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 68.

Tommy Rock went on to run a solid race in a class 4 over 7f at Leicester three starts later off 74 when hanging left inside the final furlong before rallying to go down by just a neck to Grande Rumore.

He is now able ro race in this class 5 off 73 and that entitles him to be very competitive on the pick of his form.

The way he finished off at Leicester also suggested he was worth a crack at this trip and he comes into this on the back of a not knocked about seventh of 12 over 7f at Lingfield when looking ring rusty and never threatening to land a blow.

He looks sure to strip fitter for that and I think he has enough tactical speed to overcome a high draw in stall 11 under Adam Kirby who steered him to his aforementioned success at Wolverhampton and make his presence felt.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tommy Rock (11/1 888sport, Unibet – BOG)