Class-dropping Kick On Kick On handicap to strike

Now dropped in class, the potentially dangerously well-treated Kick On Kick On looks worth a punt un the 6f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Windsor (3.25).

This five-year-old was a three-time winner when trained by Clive Cox with the last of those successes coming here in a class 3 over 5f off a mark of 90.

Kick On Kick On went on to be placed on three occasions in 208/19 in class 2 affairs off marks of 96, 96 and 95.

Now in the care of Ian Williams, he is able to race off a career-low rating of just 75 having been dropped another couple of pounds since being from from disgraced last time out in a class 4 over 5f at Ascot when a 4 1/2 length eighth of 10 to Blue De Vega.

It gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form now dropped back down into class 5 company – a grade in which he is 1-1.

This is far less taxing than Ascot and Kevin Lundie takes off a handy 5lb with his claim. Kick On Kick On looks also well worth another crack at the 6f trip of this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kick On Kick On (11/2 generally available use BOG firms)