Power Of States the standout punt at Lingfield

Now dropped back into class 5 company, Power Of States looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the 1m 2f handicap at Lingfield today (1.00).

This Hugo Palmer trained four-year-old ran well in his first three this season, finishing a 2 3/4 length sixth of 13 to Colony Queen in a class 4 at Beverley before keeping on nicely when a 2 1/4 length third of 17 to Mankayan in a similar grade affair at Doncaster off a mark of 77.

Power Of States then ran very well in a class 2 at Ascot when a 6 1/4 length fourth of 10 to Look Closely off 78.

He stuck to the task without ever threatening to land a blow and the winner has since gone on to follow-up off 8lb higher.

It gives the form a strong look in relation to this lower grade affair and Power Of States didn’t get the best of passages last time out in a class 4 at Chester when eight of 13 to Snow Ocean off 77.

He is now able to race in this class 5 off 76 and has won once and been placed twice in three runs in the grade.

So in what is the weakest race he has run in for some time, Power Of States looks to have plenty going for him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Power Of States (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)