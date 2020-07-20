Class-dropping Kolossus has a big shout at the weights

Now dropped into class 6 company for the first time, the well-weighted Kolossus looks worth a wager in the 2.20 at Ayr today.

This Michael Dods trained four-year-old notched his sole career success to date over course and distance as a juvenile when landing a class 5 novice contest and backed that up with a solid third at Carlisle in a class 4 off an official rating of 80 – after which he was allotted an opening handicap mark of 79.

Kolossus also ran well to make the frame on seveeral occasions last year, including when runner-up over course and distance in a class 5 off 69 and when third in a class 4 at Carlisle off 70.

He is now able to race in this lower grade affair off 63, a career-low, having shaped quite nicely off 3lb higher last time out in a class 5 at Thirsk on seasonal reappearance when a keeping on sixth of 12 to Gullane One.

It gives Kolossus a huge chance from a handicapping perpsective on the pick of his form in what is the easiest task he has faced for a long time.

This track also clearlty plays to his strengths, so Kolossus looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kolossus (6/1 bet365 – BOG)